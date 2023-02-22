Police need help finding man who exposed himself, groped women in UTC

Victims described him as muscular or athletic- looking, 20 to 30 years old with short dreadlocks.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police seeking public help in finding man who they say sexually sexually battered and exposed himself to women jogging in University City.

It happened in five different occasions between Feb. 7 and Feb 17.

In three of the cases the women say they were followed and attacked outside of their homes. In two of them, the women were walking down the street.

"I had no idea this was happening," said Lizzy Applegate.

Applegate lives in the neighborhood.

"I bring my dog here a lot and I run around here so this is the first I'm hearing of somebody around," she said.

UC San Diego student Kristen Tanner had a similar reaction.

"I come here everyday with my dog because I live right next door basically. I would never expect that from this area. It always feels super safe," she said.

The incidents happened in the 7900 block of Caminito Dia, the 9100 block of Judicial Drive, the 4000 block of Palmilla Drive, the 8100 block of Via Kino, and at Nobel Drive and Regents Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"I feel like if our friends knew about that they definitely wouldn't want us walking out to our cars dark at night," Nicole said.

The victims described the perpetrator as a muscular or athletic- looking, 20- to 30-year-old man with short dreadlocks.