Police recover hatchet, ghost gun at house party near San Diego State University

The San Diego Police Department confirmed more officers will be present in the area this weekend to address parties, drinking and crowds.

SAN DIEGO — This is the first weekend students are returning to San Diego State University and on Friday night, the area of 5000 block of College Avenue was lined with police when a house party near campus got out of hand.

The San Diego Police Department said a man was seriously injured after getting punched in the face during an argument. During the fight, officers said the suspect showed what was discovered to be a ghost gun and a friend of his pulled out a hatchet. Both of the suspects were minors, according to police.

Police then said the suspects left, but officers were able to catchup and locate the two suspects at College Avenue and Pontiac Street where they were arrested.

San Diego police said more officers would be patrolling near the university this weekend.

"Officers are working a special detail in the area of SDSU to address parties, drinking, and the crowds for the return of students," San Diego Police Department Lieutenant Adam Sharki said.

Julia Christensen and Sophia Harmon are SDSU freshman students who just moved to campus this weekend. They said they’re surprised something like this already happened.

"From what I heard, it sounds crazy!" said Christensen. There were a lot of police roaming around. They are doing their job for sure."

With school starting in just two days, students are feeling more cautious about going out at night.

"We just got here so it is kind of crazy to hear. We will have to be more careful I guess," said Harmon.

"It makes me concerned. We don’t know the party scene yet. I'm just a little scared," said Christensen.

Police did recover the hatchet and a ghost gun. The two suspects are minors so their names and identities are being withheld.