Police respond to shooting outside Halloween store in El Cajon

Police are investigating following a shooting outside of a Halloween store off Fletcher Parkway

SAN DIEGO — El Cajon Police are investigating after a shooting on Fletcher Parkway near a Halloween store.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said a call came in originally at 4:39 pm regarding a shooting in the area. They said it happened in the parking lot near one of the Halloween stores off Fletcher Pkwy.

The Sheriff's Department said that the suspect got into an unknown type of sedan and fled the scene. El Cajon PD is still searching for the suspect.

Sheriff's said that one person was reported injured. No fatalities have been reported. The San Diego Sheriff said they are in the evidence-collecting phase of the investigation.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our shoppers, employees, and retailers. This matter is currently under investigation by the El Cajon Police Department," the Parkway Plaza said in a statement.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers of El Cajon at 888-580-TIPS.