SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are on scene of an apparent homicide in the 4000 block of Boston Avenue in Mountain View.

Officers were dispatched to a “collision,” but when they arrived, they found a male driver with a gun shot wound to the head.

San Diego Fire Department and medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

San Diego Police has closed southbound 40th and 41st Street from Newton Avenue to Boston Avenue and 4000 Boston Avenue including the North Alley & rec Center foot path.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.