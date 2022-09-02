Police search for developmentally disabled South Bay man

Loren Hobrock, 51, has been at large since he walked away from the residential facility in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue in Chula Vista about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Thursday asked the public to keep an eye out for a developmentally disabled man who went missing from a South Bay independent-living home.

Hobrock is considered at risk due to medical conditions that require medication and a genetic disorder, Prader-Willi syndrome, that causes him to eat uncontrollably and with little regard for his health, Sgt. Anthony Molina said. At times, Hobrock has been found eating out of garbage bins, Molina said.

Hobrock is a 5-foot-4-inch, roughly 200-pound white man with gray hair and green eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black shorts, a striped T-shirt, red suspenders, black prescription glasses and gray- and-white sneakers with bright-orange laces.

Hobrock has used public transportation in the past, including traveling to Los Angeles by train.