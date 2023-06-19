San Diego Police arrest man suspected of randomly stabbing woman to death at park

Police arrested Hamala Siliveinusi Patafalai, 23, at his home in City Heights on Monday evening.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department have arrested a man suspected of randomly stabbing a woman to death at a City Heights Park on Monday.

Hamala Siliveinusi Patafalai, 23, was taken into custody by police at his home in City Heights on Monday evening, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

According to police, officers discovered a 65-year-old woman near Central Avenue Mini-Park suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers attempted to provide life-saving aid to the woman until paramedics arrived but the woman died at the scene. According to police, the woman suffered ''catastrophic'' injuries.

San Diego Police homicide detectives began investigating and have learned that the victim was exercising in the park before the suspect apparently attacked her without warning.

According to detectives, the suspect fled on foot running south through an alley on 3600 Central Avenue.

"There is no indication there was an altercation before the female was attacked or that she was targeted for a specific reason," San Diego Police said.

Patafalai faces one count of murder and will be booked into San Diego County Jail.