Police Tuesday released images of vehicles similar to one that was driven from the scene after it struck a woman, causing fatal injuries, while she was walking her dog last week in San Marcos.



The 60-year-old victim and her dog were walking along Smilax Road just north of state Route 78 around 8:20 p.m. on April 15 when she was hit, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Deputy Christopher Murray said.



She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries the next day, Murray said.

"Based on evidence left at the scene, the suspect vehicle is an unknown color Ford Econoline series E-150, E-250 or E-350 van or truck, and should have damage to the front bumper and grille," Murray said.



Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 760-510- 5031 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 888-580-8477.