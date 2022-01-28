1 in custody; police search for 3 suspects after chase, robbery in Santee

According to police, the car stopped on the southbound 125 near the SR-52 in Santee and at least four suspects got out of the car.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police are searching Friday for the remaining three suspects of an early morning grocery store robbery after a K-9 unit helped to bring one person in custody, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers began a vehicle pursuit after reports of a burglary at a Vons on Balboa Avenue in Clairemont around 4:15 a.m., according to SDPD. Witnesses reported four suspects loading items into an unidentified sedan.

Police chased the vehicle from Balboa Avenue onto south Interstate 805 then back onto side streets through the Santee area.

According to police, the car stopped on the southbound 125 near the SR-52 in Santee and at least four suspects got out of the car. One of the suspects was captured by a police dog, while the remaining three escaped near Mission Trails Regional Park.

Mission Gorge Road was impacted due to the pursuit near the park. Police also closed the connector ramp to pursue the three suspects at around 5:30 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened at westbound SR-52 connector ramp to southbound SR-125, according to Caltrans.