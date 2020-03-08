Police searching for missing 18-year-old woman with autism

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities Monday asked the public for help in finding an 18-year-old woman with autism who went missing from her Barrio Logan home.



Kaedyn Carmon was last seen around 5:50 p.m. Sunday near her home in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, according to San Diego police. She left after an argument and walked away in an unknown direction.



She has been diagnosed with autism and has the mental capacity of an 9- to-11 year old, police said.



Carmon is of Black and white background, 5 feet 3, about 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon tank top, pink shorts and pink Croc shoes.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.