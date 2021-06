Domingo Esteban Garcia Gasper, 6, was last seen in the area of 500 N. Fig St on Saturday morning.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — On Saturday, the Escondido Police Department is searching for a missing 6-year-old boy.

Missing Boy: Domingo Esteban Garcia Gaspar, Age 6, Hispanic, 3-00 / 50. Last seen: Area of 500 N. Fig https://t.co/tRwapy30Iz 0630. https://t.co/xJYDRPpGO0 — Escondido Police (@EscondidoPolice) June 12, 2021

Domingo Esteban Garcia Gasper, 6, his Hispanic, 3'0" tall, and is 50 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of 500 N. Fig St., on Saturday at 6:30 a.m.