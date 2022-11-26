San Diego police searching for suspect who shot walking partner in head in Teralta West

A witness told police they saw two people walking together, then heard a pop sound and saw one of the people walking quickly away from the other person.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for a person responsible for shooting a man in the head late Friday night in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego, according to police.

San Diego police responded to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue in Teralta West around 6 p.m. Friday night following reports of gunshots fired, according to police.

A witness told police they saw two people walking together, then heard a pop sound and saw one of the people walking quickly away from the other person who was left on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 34-year-old man on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his head, Officer Heims of the San Diego Police Department said in a press release.

Police described the suspect only as a man wearing dark clothes.

The suspect was last seen eastbound on 4200 Orange Avenue.

Despite the headshot wound, the victim's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.