NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities were searching for witnesses and information Sunday after a man was shot early in the morning in National City. Police responded to the scene in the 3200 block of Stockman Street just after 5 a.m.

"The victim had just returned from Mexico and saw two guys apparently either tampering with or trying to take something out of his car,'' National City Police Officer Damian Ballardo said.

One or both of the men shot the victim when he tried to confront them.

The man, believed to be around 30 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital with two gunshot wounds - one to the chest and one to the arm - and is expected to survive, according to National City police.

Police are looking for witnesses and asked anyone with information to call the National City Police Department.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon. Police had no descriptions for the suspects.