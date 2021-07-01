Police searching for woman who went missing in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police sought public help Thursday in locating a 79- year-old woman who went missing in the Otay Mesa West area.



Rita Catherine Clamser was last seen about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of El Cedro Court, just west of Interstate 805, according to San Diego police.



She was driving a maroon 2005 Buick Terraza minivan with California license plate, NANA21O.



Clamser suffers from an undisclosed medical condition which put her at risk, police said.



She was described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches, 155 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.