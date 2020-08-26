San Diego police seek help in finding missing, at-risk teenage boy

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police today reached out the public for help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy who suffers from vision damage, hearing loss and Tuberculosis (TB).



Jeremy Jose Sanchez was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday at the apartment he shares with his mother in an undisclosed San Diego neighborhood, according to San Diego police.



Sanchez left home without the medication he takes every day for treatment of various medical conditions including Tuberculosis, vision damage and hearing loss, police said.



He is a 6-foot-1 Latino who weighs around 146 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and white, red and black Jordan shoes.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.