Police seek tips in unsolved National City shootings

Witnesses sought in double homicide in October & double shooting in February

Example video title will go here for this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying and tracking down the assailants responsible for shootings that left two youths dead and two others badly wounded over the last eight months in National City.

The first of the two firearm assaults took place in the 1800 block of East 17th Street about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 28, according to the National City Police Department.

Patrol officers arrived in the area to find Edwin Barrera, 18, and 16- year-old Gillian Aguilera wounded by gunfire.

The victims, who had been attending a Halloween party in the area prior to the shooting, were pronounced dead at hospitals, NCPD Detective Sgt. Roberto Gonzales said.

Police believe that there are witnesses to the slayings who have not come forward to report what they saw.

"Detectives believe the additional witnesses may have video evidence that could aid in solving the crime," Gonzales said.

The second shooting, which occurred in the 2500 block of East Plaza Boulevard about 10 p.m. Feb. 4, left Ismael Astorga, 17, and Michael Porter, 20, with serious gunshot wounds to their heads, according to police. Surveillance video captured images of someone leaving the area in a gray sedan immediately following the shooting.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

WATCH RELATED:16-year-old shot and killed after National City Halloween party identified (Nov. 2022).