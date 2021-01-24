Police serve search warrant at home of missing Chula Vista mother

The goal of the warrant was to obtain any evidence and clues to Millete’s current whereabouts.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department served a search warrant Saturday at the home of May "Maya" Millete on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista, according to a press release from the police department. The goal of the warrant was to obtain any evidence and clues to Millete’s current whereabouts. The Chula Vista Police Department reports that their focus will continue to be locating her safe and in good health.

Chula Vista police have been investigating this case since they responded to a report of a missing person in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista on January 10, 2021. Millete was last seen by her family at her home on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. May has not been heard of or seen since. Loved ones held a vigil for Millete at Mount San Miguel Park on Jan. 15, just up the street from her home in East Chula Vista.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for a private investigator. They have also set up a "Help find May / Maya Millete" Facebook page. And, they are asking everyone to say a prayer for Maya at 5:01 every evening, as Maya's birthday is 5/1.

"Faith and God's hands and helpfully by some miracle he brings her back to us safely," said Mr. Drouaillet.