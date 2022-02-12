San Diego police start cracking down on sidewalk vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter

Citations will run $200 for a first offense, escalating up to $1,000 for repeat offenders, who also risk having their carts impounded by police.

SAN DIEGO — In the wake of a violent brawl between hot dog vendors last month, San Diego police are now stepping up enforcement against sidewalk vendors operating in the Gaslamp.

While vendors have been technically banned there for months, authorities are now beginning to hand out hefty fines.

Although police say this will increase safety, not all San Diegans are in favor of this crackdown.

Beginning Friday night, those citations will run $200 for a first offense, escalating up to $1,000 for repeat offenders.

This crackdown comes after weeks of outreach, education and warning to sidewalk vendors by police here.

"Tonight, there are no more warnings: it will be citations," said San Diego Police Lt. Arturo Swadener.

This sweep comes after San Diego City Council in May specifically banned sidewalk vendors in the Gaslamp, East Village and parts of Little Italy.

Police said they want to reduce potentially violent situations when a large number of people gather around a small cart

"People are jostling into each other, and it leads to pushing and shoving and fighting," Lt. Swadener said.

This comes a couple weeks after an incident outside Petco Park, when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up where local vendors usually sell, leading to a brawl and stabbing.

Police say it creates quality-of-life issues as well.

"If you have a cart and you have 25 people gathered around the cart, blocking the entire sidewalk, you're congesting not just that corner but you are forcing people into the streets," he told CBS 8.

Vendors appear to have gotten the message, keeping a low profile Friday night. Many San Diegans, though, said most vendors don't start doing business until the early morning hours when bars and clubs start winding down and restaurants have already shut down for the night.

"Everything is closed down by midnight, so they're out here just trying to make their little quick buck," said San Diegan Vinnie Hendrix, who finds the crackdown unfair.

"They're not out here during the day, so they're not in the way of other businesses that actually sell food and stuff like that," he added.

"I feel like it was only a matter of time to be honest," said Naomi Harvey.

She is supporting the vendors, as is her friend Kayla Dedicatora. Both women work at restaurants in the Gaslamp Quarter.

"I think that's unfair to them, because obviously they're just trying to make their money," Dedicatora said. "It's good business out here too, after the clubs close!"

Some visitors from New York, though, backed the move to step up enforcement.

"I think they should start cracking down on them," said Jenna Calabrese, visiting San Diego for a conference.

"You got to clean up the streets a little bit," added Christopher Xydias. "You can't have people bothering you while you're walking down and trying to have a good night out."

Police have made it clear that they are serious about this crackdown: along with escalating fines up to $1,000, police say that a vendor's cart could be impounded after the fourth offense.