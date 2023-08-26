Police step up patrols as students return to San Diego State

SDSU Police Department and San Diego Police are working together to patrol the college area this weekend.

SAN DIEGO — There’s a bigger police presence in the college area as the first weekend of the school year kicks off at San Diego State University.

As students return to campus, safety is a top priority.

"We're having a great time and exploring everything around campus it's been great," said freshman Brody.

San Diego State Police and the San Diego Police Department will have a bigger presence around campus. They expect a lot more people out and about now that students have returned for their classes.

"The college area has turned into like a Gaslamp area or downtown where it's a destination for people to come and enjoy themselves or go to events," said Hank Turner, the assistant police for the San Diego State Police Department.

Freshmen started moving in last week to get ready for their first day of in-person classes this past Tuesday.

"It's been really good so far like the school is absolutely gorgeous and the weather," said freshman Danni.

With students back, so are college parties. Around this time last year, there were several concerning incidents with multiple shootings, fights, and allegations of grouping around parties in the college area.

“The university is aware. Many are not affiliated with the university," Turner said. “It’s something that we’re basically making sure that students are safe. That the communities are safe.”

That’s why San Diego State Police recommend students use the SDSU safe app. It gives alerts and safety notifications for things happening on campus.

"The information from the app is coming from the university and has accurate information as it's occurring," Tuner said.