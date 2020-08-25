Police use of force bill sparks debate

Lorena Gonzalez says Assembly Bill 66 which would create the nation’s first standards for how and when law enforcement agencies can deploy less lethal force.

SAN DIEGO — Survivors of police violence rallied on Tuesday in support of a new bill put forward by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez that would regulate police use of force at protests.

Protests have been held throughout the nation including here in San Diego to raise concerns over what they call police violence.

On Tuesday morning, Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego led a Zoom conference. During the conference, she explained Assembly Bill 66 which would create the nation’s first standards for how and when law enforcement agencies can deploy less-lethal force. This includes different things like rubber bullets all the way down to pepper spray. The bill would also ban the use of tear gas for crowd control.

The State Senate is expected to vote on AB66 this week.

People who had been injured by police joined the meeting and discussed instances in which they believe law enforcement went too far and “abused their power.”