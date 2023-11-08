Man shot after firing at police in University City

A suspected car burglar was injured by San Diego Police on Friday and they are searching for a second suspect

SAN DIEGO — A man has been wounded following a shooting in University City on Friday.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the 3400 block of Lebon Drive. SDPD said that they responded to a car break-in and spotted two men at an apartment complex, according to SDPD Lt. Sharki.

Police said that one person fired at officers and they returned fire. One of those suspects was shot and taken into custody. That suspect has been taken for treatment to the hospital. The suspect's current condition is unknown.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is now investigating the shooting per protocol.