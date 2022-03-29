Elton John adds Petco Park in San Diego to farewell tour

The concert will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Pop superstar Elton John announced Tuesday that he will perform a concert at Petco Park in San Diego in November as part of his upcoming farewell tour.

The concert will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe" will begin May 27 in Frankfurt, Germany.

He announced last year that his final shows in the United States would be at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022. He updated the tour list Tuesday to add several shows, including the San Diego concert and another date at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 17.

"I am loving every minute of these shows and I can't wait to see you on the last dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," John tweeted Tuesday.

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John tweeted in June. "Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time."

John, 75, will perform in Europe and New Zealand from January through at least July of 2023, and has also mentioned that he would perform shows in Australia.