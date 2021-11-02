New `Porch Piracy' bill would make package theft a felony

SANTEE, Calif. — Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, introduced Senate Bill 358 Wednesday, a measure to increase the penalties on people who steal packages from the porch or entryway of someone's home.



"Because of the COVID-19 crisis, home delivery of goods has increased all across the nation. In particular, seniors and disabled Californians rely on package delivery for fundamental items such as medication and food," Jones said. "Unfortunately, package theft continues to run rampant with the rise of home delivery services. This `porch piracy' epidemic is serious and must be addressed by our criminal justice system. While current law is weak, this bill will ensure the punishment fits the crime."



Current law provides that a theft of a package from the porch or entryway of someone's home is considered a misdemeanor. SB 358 would allow prosecutors to charge a "porch pirate" with a misdemeanor or with a felony in the third or subsequent conviction during a 36-month period. This will increase the jail time for those convicted.