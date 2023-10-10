San Diego Port Commissioners could censure, remove Vice Chair for alleged retaliatory behavior

The San Diego Board of Port Commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to censure and then remove its vice chair from her leadership position.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, the agency tasked with governing 34 miles of state tidelands along the San Diego Bay, will Tuesday vote on whether to censure and then remove its vice chair from her leadership position.

Sandy Naranjo, National City's representative on the board, is being tasked over alleged violations of The Brown Act, California's law that guarantees the public's right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies.

"Commissioner Naranjo breached her duty of care by levying serious allegations against a district employee that, upon prudent or even minimal inquiry, would have readily been discredited as false," the port board resolution on the item reads. "Commissioner Naranjo's failure to execute her duty of care critically undermines the confidence and trust of the district's staff in the board's leadership, exposes the district to legal liability and has the potential to compromise the integrity of the district."

The details were unclear, but the accusations claim Naranjo withheld information from the board regarding her claims against a district employee, failed to cooperate in disclosing external financial engagements and "breached her fiduciary duty of loyalty when (she) acted in furtherance of her own personal self-interests in retaliating against a district employee for doing their job at the expense of the district's best interests," the resolution reads.

In a statement to CBS 8 ahead of the board's special meeting, Naranjo's lawyer Cory Briggs said in a statement,

"The port is clearly fabricating charges against my client and not providing evidence to back them up, all in hopes of marginalizing my client and dissuading the press from looking into the legitimate legal and ethical concerns she raised about a member of the port’s leadership team."

The board will vote whether to censure, officially reprimand or condemn, Naranjo, remove her from her position as vice chair of the board and prohibit her from holding any other district leadership appointments. The commission does not have the authority to oust her from the board.

An attorney representing the Port of San Diego told CBS 8,

“The agenda sheet speaks for itself. Out of respect for this process, representatives of the Port of San Diego will not be providing comments prior to the scheduled meeting.”

Naranjo will have the opportunity to be heard and defend herself before the board meets to vote on the censure and removal from leadership.

If she is indeed removed from the vice chair seat, the commissioners will then confer as to who will replace her as vice chair.

The Port of San Diego's special meeting on Tuesday marks another controversy involving the port's leadership. In July, then-CEO and President of The Port of San Diego Joe Stuyvesant was placed on administrative leave.

Following Stuyvesant's departure, former Port of San Diego CEO and President Randa Coniglio was named acting president and CEO by the board.

The circumstances and details surrounding the Port's internal investigation of Stuyvesant is still unknown.