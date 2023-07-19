Port reducing its pollution output with new electric cranes

New cranes are part of a bigger plan to greatly reduce emissions by 2030.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego's push to reduce pollution in nearby neighborhoods took a big step in the right direction this week with the arrival of two new electric cranes that will replace an old diesel-powered crane.

The cranes should be operational by the end of the year.

The $14 million purchase is part of the port's goal to have 100% zero-emission cargo handling equipment by 2030.

This is starting that process in a big way. The diesel crane was the single biggest pollution emitter on the property.

“We are able to make huge gains in air quality improvements, public health improvements, and also increasing our potential for new business at the port,” said Port Chairman Rafael Castellanos.



The cranes are the first of their kind in North America and the port is definitely not giving up performance for public health. They can lift up to 400 metric tons. That's four times the capacity of the current crane.

“The cranes will actually give San Diego the highest lift capacity on the US West Coast,” said Greg Borossay, Principal, Maritime Business Development, Port of San Diego. “In fact, all of the way from the border with Canada down to the Panama Canal.”



They hope to use that extra lift capability to move things like heavy wind turbines and large solar energy projects. Items they couldn't handle before, and will bring in big bucks.

“Like anything, it it's larger, more difficult to handle, there's going to be more revenue in it and more payback for the asset,” Borossay said.



The new cranes are expected to pay for themselves within 7-13 years, but more importantly, they should bring in new business that will make the already busy port even more successful for the region's long-term economic health.

“We generate over $9 billion a year to the regional economy at the Port of San Diego,” Chairman Castellanos said. “About 70,000 jobs. We're a seaport. That's what San Diego is and that is what it always has been and always will be.”

The Port of San Diego is also adding an all electric-powered tug boat in the next few months. It'll be the first port in the country to have one.