Possible drug-related death of inmate under investigation at Otay Mesa jail

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The possibly drug-related death of an inmate at George F. Bailey Detention Facility was under investigation Thursday.



Jerry Aleman, 41, was found unresponsive at the Otay Mesa jail shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff's officials.



Deputies and medical staffers tried in vain to revive Aleman before being relieved by paramedics, who took over the lifesaving efforts and then pronounced him dead at the scene.



During a postmortem exam, a preliminary drug screening detected fentanyl in Aleman's system, sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.



"However, further laboratory testing is required to confirm this," the lieutenant said. "The cause and manner of death (rulings) are pending laboratory results and further evaluation."



Aleman, a resident of the Riverside-area city of Perris, was jailed Jan. 18 after being arrested by Carlsbad police on suspicion of forgery, identity theft, receiving stolen property and defrauding an innkeeper.