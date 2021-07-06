Possible drug-related death of 24-year-old inmate under investigation at Vista jail

VISTA, Calif. — The possibly drug-related death of a 24-year-old inmate at Vista Detention Facility was under investigation Tuesday.



Deputies found Ronaldino Estrada of Escondido unconscious and unresponsive in his cell about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's officials. Paramedics took Estrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



There were no indications that Estrada, who was housed with a cellmate, had suffered any suspicious injuries, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.



In a preliminary postmortem exam, Estrada's system tested positive for fentanyl, according to Seiver.



"However, further laboratory testing is required to confirm this," the lieutenant said. "The cause and manner of death (rulings) are pending laboratory results and further evaluation."



Estrada had been jailed Friday on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury.