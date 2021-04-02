San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Unit opens investigation after possible human remains found in Santee

Sheriff’s deputies stressed in a press release late Wednesday night that this initial information "has not been completely verified."

SANTEE, Calif. — Warning: The video featured in this story contains graphic content.

An active investigation is underway after human remains were found in Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11000 block of Summit Avenue just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. The remains were apparently found by hikers on a nearby trail. Sheriff’s deputies stressed in a press release late Wednesday night that this initial information "has not been completely verified."

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit also responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. The Homicide Unit will coordinate with the Medical Examiner's Office who will ultimately be responsible for identifying the remains and determining cause and manner of death.