SAN DIEGO — A San Diego State University student may have exposed attendees of two fraternity events to meningococcal meningitis last weekend, the university announced Wednesday as it urged potentially affected people to attend one of two post-exposure clinics.



The university announced on Twitter it had received word that a student had a probable case of the bacterial illness. Students who attended the Delta Sigma Phi Formal on Friday and the Delta Sigma Phi Social Event on Saturday were advised to visit the school's post-exposure clinics, which will be held until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the student health center.



Members of the Delta Zeta sorority and Delta Sigma Phi fraternity are also advised to seek post-exposure treatment.



"More information will be shared with students, faculty and staff as soon as possible, as the university is actively working to gather more information," the university said in a Twitter post.



Meningococcal meningitis is the bacterial form of meningitis and can be deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness requires immediate medical diagnosis and treatment, as it can progress in as few as 12 hours.



Symptoms can include a high fever, severe headache, rash, nausea and lethargy and could resemble symptoms of the flu. Meningococcal meningitis hosts can transfer the bacteria by direct contact with saliva, be it through the air via a sneeze, talking closely face-to-face, kissing or sharing things like cigarettes or a drinking glass.



SDSU students can find more information on meningococcal meningitis SDSU Prevention.