Post Malone to stop in Chula Vista for 2023 summer tour

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The “Rockstar” singer Post Malone is hitting the road this summer with a brand new tour, and he’s making a stop in San Diego.

The Grammy Award nominated rapper and singer is bringing his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour to the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista on Aug. 13.

In support of the July 28 release his highly anticipated album, "Austin", Post will head across the United States and Canada for a 24-date tour.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours," Post said in a statement.

How to get tickets

Post Malone: If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista

Sun Aug 13, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale starting with a Citi presale beginning May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning May 19 at 10 a.m. local time on the Live Nation website.

