Poway Business Park brush fire contained

A brush fire that burned about four acres in Poway Sunday, causing limited evacuations in the industrial park of Brookprinter Place has been contained, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:52 p.m.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said the fire was contained at around 4:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Northbound lanes near Community Road have been reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed.

Helicopters were on scene dropping water on the blaze, and CalFire San Diego units were assisting Poway firefighters with the effort.

There was no damage to any homes or structures.

