Poway City Council to consider activating ALERT tip line

The 24-hour tip line would be used for residents who are concerned someone they know may be planning an act of violence.

POWAY, Calif. — Crime happens anywhere and at any time– sometimes there are warning signs ahead of time but those signs go unreported because of fear from friends or family members.

That soon may change in Poway, where Mayor Steve Vaus is pushing to implement a new alert line that people can call and send an anonymous tip about a friend or family member who is at risk.

“We want to see if we can bridge that gap, not only for community safety but so we can get people the help they need,” said Vaus.

If you're a resident concerned that someone you know may be planning an act of violence or may be a danger to themselves or others, you can call the 24-hour tip line. You will leave a voicemail and that same voicemail will be forwarded to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

“If somebody sees signs of someone in need of help or spiraling out of control, I would hope they would call our new helpline if it gets approved tonight,” said Mayor Vaus.

This comes as recent mass casualties, such as the Uvalde, Texas shooting has put in perspective how seldom warning signs get reported.

According to the National Threat Assessment Center, which supports tip lines, 67 shootings were prevented from 2006 through 2018, proving that early intervention is key.

Some Poway residents say a tool like this could help prevent tragedies.

Helen Rodriguez remembers the 2019 anti-Semitic shooting at the Poway synagogue that left 2 people injured and one dead.

“It's hard to digest when it's your own community. I'm not part of the synagogue but oh my, how did that happen in Poway,” said Rodriguez.

There’s also Ben Steve, another Poway resident who recounted the moments he heard gunshots at a nearby apartment complex near his home.

“A man opened fire at the apartment complex and the bullet went into one of the apartments where another man was sleeping,” said Steve.

Steve says the shootings have gotten out of control and need to stop.

Poway's new Alert line will allow people to send tips directly to the police and not have to fear reprisal from the person they are reporting.

Poway alert also models the same tip line Poway Unified School District has used since 2018.