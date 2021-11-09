Poway Parade and Coronado Rotary conference commemorate 9/11 anniversary

Service members and first responders were honored in a remembrance ceremony in Coronado while crowds lined Poway Road for the "Honoring Our Community Heroes" Parade.

POWAY, Calif. — From the Poway High School “Emerald Brigade” marching band playing patriotic tunes down to the San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies putting on a show on their motorcycles, the 56th Poway Rotary Parade didn't disappoint.

"I love it, reminds you how important it is to come out to these functions, so that we can all feel like we are connected,” said parade attendee Stacy Mitchell.

The Westview High School marching band played "My country ‘Tis of Thee" for the parade with the theme "Honoring our Community Heroes," which commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"20 years ago was just…it impacted all of us, so just to be out here to support our military and to support our community, this is what it is all about. We need to bring America back to what America is, one unit, e pluribus unum out of many, one,” said parade attendee Leslie Corbin.

There was much excitement even on a hot Saturday with many waving the American flag and crowds clapping for and high-fiving veterans.

“9/11 was a huge, huge day for us. I mean how do you forget that, and we did not get a chance to do it last year in Poway due to COVID," said Poway parade attendee Carol Scott. "I have lived in Poway since 1989, I am a native San Diegan, and I am glad to see the community has stepped back up, and we are one unit.”

At the Hotel Del Coronado, it was a standing ovation for Marines, the Navy and Special Forces all walking in as well as for the police, firefighters, medics and health care workers.

"The sacrifice that these people have made and especially in light with what we have just gone through with COVID and are still living through," said Dan Gensler, the District Governor for Rotary 5340. "We just felt that it was so important to bring them together and recognize them and show our appreciation for how grateful we are for all that they do.”

At the Rotary's District Conference emceed by Coronado’s mayor and Coronado Rotary founding member Richard Bailey, the members watched a video recounting the terror of 9/11 with heart wrenching audio recordings from victims’ last calls to their loved ones that day.

Bailey led a moment of silence for the 2,977 lives lost in the attacks, and the remembrance ceremony concluded with a Coronado police officer singing “God Bless America.”