Poway passes homeless encampment ban

People could be cited for sleeping on sidewalks, trails, parks and other open spaces, but only if they refuse an offer for an available shelter bed.

POWAY, Calif. — It was the first item on the agenda and it took the Poway City Council only seconds to pass it unanimously.

This caused housing advocates to storm out of the building, many of them saying the decision was a terrible mistake.

The City of Poway moved forward with regulating homeless encampments on public property.

Those sleeping on public property who refuse a shelter bed could soon face a removal process with law enforcement.

Unlawful encampments have a 48 hours notice or they risk getting their belongings confiscated.

A policy that housing advocates in Poway are not taking lightly—instead they are pushing for more affordable housing.

“I don't really see the people being a problem, I don't see them committing a crime. you know they need somewhere to live,” said Breena Hernandez who has been helping the unsheltered population.

The decision comes after families complained about people living in cars and RV's near Pomerado Elementary school.

Sheriff’s deputies quickly cleared them out, but families pushed for a stronger policy.

The city says the decision will ensure safety and keep public spaces for their intended purposes.

Housing advocates say the policy will only further complicate issues for homeless

“There’s nowhere for these people to go, there’s no resources in Poway like I said and if you criminalize them it’s going to be harder to get housing,” said Hernandez.

Currently, Poway does not have a shelter, they have a contract with the North County Bridge to Housing Shelter network

The ban will take effect 30 days after Tuesday’s meeting.