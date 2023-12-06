Poway photographer uniquely capturing wildlife from his backyard

"I decided to set up trail cams and as I got stuff on the trail cams and started getting nice photos. I was amazed at what was here, " Bremner said.

POWAY, Calif. — A professional photographer in Poway found a unique way to capture wildfire from the comfort of his own backyard.

"So, basically, we have a camera, the flash, we have a trigger, we have a camera. Basically two cameras and two flashes," Professional Photographer Jim Bremner told CBS 8.

The Bremner property is owned by Jim's Dad but is only four miles away from the North County Fair.

Bremner began uploading his captures to Facebook.

"A longtail Weasel, a female Bobcat, a Coyote puppy, Bobcat with kittens, a Raccoon, a Mountain lion, which is the biggest predator out here, Turkeys, baby Bunnies, Night Herring, and Deer," Bremner listed.

Bremner is amazed at the images he's captured, especially so close to our urban sprawl.

"I'm shocked, when I look at my list it's like wow, I took these," Bremner said.

Bremner didn't just stumble into this, for the past couple of decades he photographed 'Polo Pony'.

"I have two cameras set up. They are both triggered by the same trigger. I get the front if they are going this way and if it's going that way, I get the back," Bremner added.

Bremner added it's about paying attention. "To just be aware of their surroundings. They're there but you don't see them."