Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods

POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring.

Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.

Jim Bunner told CBS 8, “They plan to go right through here, knock down 44 trees, shove 20 homes in there and have them come one way in and one way out."

Twenty homes can be developed because state law allows higher density because one home is labeled low-income housing.

They have several concerns, primarily about the increase in traffic down their currently quiet street.

"Because not only is parking, fire safety, fire exit route and also just safety for traffic; cars always go to Twin Peaks anyway," said Bernadette Simi.

There is a little-used driveway on the north side of the property along Twin Oaks Road.

But Poway city engineers said it would be too dangerous to carve an entry point for the new homes there; the curve being so close.

Neighbors argue that it could work, if done a few hundred feet to the east.

"Build the homes and turn it; turn your u-shaped development in that direction," a neighbor suggested.

As of now, though, no deal. The project was approved but just barely, and not wholeheartedly.

Poway mayor Steve Vaus commented at last week’s council session, "I don't know why we even had a pre-development conference. We made suggestions, alternate access, save trees, pocket park. We got pretty much nothing."

There are environmental concerns beyond the trees that would come down; wild birds will be exiting.

A Poway city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and many of these neighbors plan to attend to give it another shot.