POWAY, Calif. — Dozens lined Rancho Bernardo Road outside Congregation Chabad in Poway Friday evening to show their support for the victims of last Saturday's shooting that killed one woman and injured three other congregants.

Organized by a group called 'Moms of Poway,' community members of all ages and religions waved handmade signs, some saying "Poway Strong" and "Love All."

“We are all in this together and we are here to support and love you,” said Melissa Lazaro with Moms of Poway.

This show of solidarity comes as members of Congregation Chabad begin their first Sabbath, starting at sundown Friday, since the horrific shooting.

