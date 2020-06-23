Poway students share experiences with racism in school on social media

The Instagram page isn't even a week old, but there are already hundreds of posts detailing specific incidents - not just with other students but with teachers too.

POWAY, Calif. — An Instagram page called @blackinpusd is giving students in the Poway Unified School District a place to safely post their personal experiences with racism in school. Students have detailed specific incidents - not just with other students, but with teachers as well.

The page isn't even a week old, but there are already hundreds of posts like one that reads:

“In 8th grade, I had a teacher ask me if I wanted to be called Black, African American, African or my name... I had obviously told him I wanted to be called by my real name than to be called by my race and he only said, ok - we'll see about that."

A student from Poway High posted:

“My history teacher in Poway defended the actions of Derek Chauvin by saying George Floyd could still breathe since he was talking.”

The post continues: “It's just very blatant racism happening around my campus and it sucks to see it be so normalized."

And then there's a post from Twin Peaks Middle School saying a history teacher not only glorified slave owners but also held a demonstration on slave trading.

"She would pick the white students to play as wealthy slave owners and the colored students (Black and Hispanic students) play as slaves. She would pass the slave around the classroom from owner to owner and act as if it was typical and a proper custom."

“When I first started looking through the posts, it was heartbreaking and eye-opening,” said Christine Paik, the chief communications officer for Poway Unified.

She said the number of complaints posted so quickly is saddening.

“It really puts a name and a face - even though they're anonymous - to some of the experiences that our students of color are going through and facing on a day to day basis," Paik said. "We have to do better.”

The district was already planning to take up an anti-racism resolution later this week to offer more diverse curriculum, more diversity in hiring, and expand anti-bias training for students and staff.

This Instagram page was created by a current Poway Unified student and a recent graduate. Fearing retaliation, they have asked to remain anonymous, but they confirmed to News 8 that the district has reached out to them. They are hopeful this will lead to meaningful change that makes every school more welcoming for all students.