SAN DIEGO — As the accused Poway synagogue gunman awaits arraignment on Tuesday, there are many questions about how someone could be drawn into such hatred.

The 19-year-old’s parents issued a statement Monday condemning the actions of their son as an “evil and despicable act.” In their statement, the parents wrote that their son and other five children were raised in a family that rejected hating, adding “how our son was attracted to such darkness is a terrifying mystery to us.”

A mystery how someone could be driven to such violent hatred.

Dr. Michael Lardon is a San Diego-based psychiatrist. He said that in virtually every case similar to this, there is a psychological shift over an extended period of time.

“Something had to have changed. This individual’s mental state to do something like that. We could be looking at someone who developed a psychotic break. There is almost always some change in behavior. It just does not magically come out of the blue and people just don’t magically do this,” he said.

Dr. Lardon said that it may be a confluence of factors that contributed to the alleged gunman’s behavior change.

RELATED: Details emerge on alleged Poway synagogue shooter

RELATED: Community vigil held for Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting victims at Poway High School

“Drugs, involvement with hate groups, some forms of mental illness and maybe all these things somehow coupled together,” he said.

Making the case more confusing is the fact that the alleged 19-year-old gunman was also a nursing student who trained for a time at Scripps Hospital.

The husband of the shooter’s fatal victim, 60-year-old Lori Kaye is a physician for Scripps. The hospital’s president and CEO also issued a passionate open letter asking in part, “How can anyone who is in training or has been trained to save lives, take the life of another because of hate?”

It is question on so many people’s minds.

“That hate, that anti-Semitism hate had to be built. It had to be fumed and flamed and it had to be going on for quite some time,” said Dr. Lardon.

The alleged gunman is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

RELATED: Man accused in Poway synagogue shooting charged with murder, hate crimes