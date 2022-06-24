Poway Unified counselors discuss the pandemic impact on students' mental health & learning loss

CBS 8's Eric Kahnert sat down with three Poway Unified School District Student counselors to talk about what parents can do to help their students this summer.

POWAY, Calif. — School is out for summer. That phrase should trigger excitement for families, but not for parents with kids struggling in school. Many are still reeling from pandemic-related shutdowns.

CBS 8 anchor Eric Kahnert sat down with three Poway Unified School District Student Counselors to cover a variety of topics. The Counselors discussed everything from learning loss to mental health concerns, and what parents can do this summer to help.

This 11 minute interview features student counselors Hillary Ramirez from Monterey Ridge Elementary School, Nicole Roman from Twin Peaks Middle School, and Vanessa Ho from Westview High School.