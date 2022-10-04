Power outage affects thousands in several communities in San Diego

SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine the cause and the estimated time of restoration is Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power is out for more than 50 thousand San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Tuesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website.

Power outages were reported across the county including Rolando, Lemon Grove, La Mesa and Bay Terraces areas, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

More than 50,000 customers were without power in the City Heights/ Chollas Creek/ Oak Park/ Center City/ Balboa Park/ Golden Hills/ University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights areas.

