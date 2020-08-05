Power outage in Kearny Mesa leaves CW San Diego, News 8 off the air

The power outage caused technical difficulties that kept the CW San Diego 10 p.m., and News 8 at 11 p.m., off air Thursday night.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Kearny Mesa area Thursday night left the KFMB studios, and another television station in the area without power.

We're trying to get everything working.

We'll try to get News 8 at 10 on the air, but it's not likely we'll have a full newscast and we're hoping to be on for News 8 at 10.

According to SDG&E, the power is expected to be restored by 4:30 a.m., Friday.

The power outage is very localized with initially only about 170 customers without power.