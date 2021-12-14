Power outages reported in North San Diego County for more than 3,000 customers

UPDATE 6:00 a.m.

SDG&E is reporting nearly 3,700 customers are still without power in North San Diego communities on their outages map. The utility says the outage occurred around 5 a.m., with power restoration anticipated by 9 a.m. Crews are assessing what caused the outage. The estimated time for restored service is 2:30 p.m. A recent tweet by SDG&E estimates that the power will be restored by 12:30 p.m.