Power outages reported in North San Diego County for more than 3,000 customers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is reporting outages in several North San Diego communities Tuesday morning.
UPDATE 6:00 a.m.
SDG&E is reporting nearly 3,700 customers are still without power in North San Diego communities on their outages map. The utility says the outage occurred around 5 a.m., with power restoration anticipated by 9 a.m. Crews are assessing what caused the outage. The estimated time for restored service is 2:30 p.m. A recent tweet by SDG&E estimates that the power will be restored by 12:30 p.m.
Communities Affected: Ocean Beach/ Sunset Cliffs/ Point Loma/ Midway/ Lindbergh Field.
Customers without power: 3281
To see real-time updates from SDG&E, visit the San Diego County outages map.