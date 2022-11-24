Power restored to some rural San Diego County communities

About 294 customers in the communities of Boulevard, Jacumba and Live Oak Springs, but some others in San Diego County remained without electricity on Thanksgiving.

SAN DIEGO — Power was restored Thursday afternoon for 294 customers in the communities of Boulevard, Jacumba and Live Oak Springs, but some others in San Diego County remained without electricity on the holiday, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website.

The outages for the three rural communities in south San Diego County was first reported at 8:44 a.m. for undetermined reasons. Power remained out for over 400 customers in Julian, Santa Ysabel and Morettis Junction. That outrage began right after noon. According to the outage map on SDG&E's website, power was expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Elsewhere, the utility said around 60 customers in Campo, Dulzura and Potrero remained without electricity due to a foreign object crossing power lines. Estimated restoration there was 6 p.m.

SDG&E reported an outage just after 12:30 p.m. in eastern Ramona affecting 324 customers, with power expected to be restored around 4 p.m. Also, 10 customers in Bostonia, East Granite Hills and El Cajon were expected to be without power until 6 p.m., SDG&E said.

Spokesman Alex Welling said while crews were sent out to determine what caused the outages, Thursday's high winds could be a factor.

He added crews were on standby during the busy Thanksgiving holiday, and "we want to make sure that people have power."