Powerball ticket worth more than $1M sold at Bonita grocery store

A winning Powerball Ticket worth $1,036,009 was sold to a person at a Vons in Bonita. The lucky ticket matched five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

BONITA, Calif. — A very lucky person in San Diego County woke up more than $1 million richer on Thursday.

A winning Powerball Ticket worth $1,036,009 before taxes was sold to a person at a Vons in Bonita. The lucky ticket matched five numbers, missing only the Powerball number in Wednesday evening’s draw. The winning numbers were 2-4-54-61-62 and 14.

According to California Lottery, this is the second recent million dollar ticket sold in San Diego County in less than a month. A lucky Powerball ticket was sold to someone in La Mesa in May.

Approximately 55,000 winning tickets were sold across California on Wednesday.

Did you buy a winning Powerball Ticket? You can check to see if you are a lucky winner by using the official California Lottery app.

Wondering what your odds of winning are? The California Lottery says the odds of hitting a Powerball jackpot are one in 292,000,000. But the odds of winning at any prize level are just one in 24.

The California Lottery holds Powerball drawings three evenings a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. PT.