National City receives boost in protecting against COVID-19 with a large PPE donation

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — In the fight against COVID-19, National City received a large donation Wednesday of Personal Protective Equipment. The PPE was donated by Last Mile San Diego.
The trucks driven to National City contained over 128,000 bottles of 16oz hand sanitizer and 8,000 thermometers.
The donation was given to the following:
- National School District
- Sweetwater High School
- Granger Junior High
- National City Middle School,
- City of National City
- City of Chula Vista
- United Domestic Workers
- Teamsters local 542
- Ironworkers local 229
- San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council
- Tijuana hospitals
- Long term care facilities
- National City small businesses
“It is a true team effort to have received this PPE for our impacted communities but it is even more important now, that we continue to have the essential PPE necessary as we begin to roll out our vaccine efforts because we need to continue wearing our masks and PPE until we reach herd immunity (75% of our entire community to be vaccinated),” said Mayor Sotelo-Solis.
Last Mile San Diego is a grassroots volunteer group whose mission is to protect healthcare workers and communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.