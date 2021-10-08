Preliminary hearing held for former La Mesa cop accused of falsifying police report

The preliminary hearing takes place nearly five months after Dages initially pleaded not guilty.

LA MESA, Calif. — A preliminary hearing is taking place Tuesday for a former La Mesa police officer who is accused of falsifying a police report related to a controversial arrest near the Grossmont trolley station.

News 8 was in the courtroom for the beginning of the hearing where Dages and a host of supporters were. To begin the hearing a Detective from La Mesa Police Department took the stand.

Matthew Dages pleaded not guilty during his arraignment back in March.

Video of former officer Matthew Dages wrongfully detaining Amaurie Johnson went viral and sparked outrage in the community. Dages was fired based on allegations that he violated several police department rules and regulations, including falsification of records, according to a termination letter issued last summer by then-police chief Walt Vasquez.

The now-retired chief wrote that Dages made false and misleading statements in his police report regarding alleged smoking and fare evasion violations he said Johnson committed. The letter states that Dages also failed to activate his body-worn camera in a timely fashion during the arrest and "directed profane, insolent language and made discourteous comments" to Johnson.

In March Dages asked for his job back by petitioning the San Diego Superior Court to have the City of La Mesa and the appeals board that upheld his firing, reinstate him as an officer as well as provide him back pay with interest.

Additionally, the filing states that Dages seeks "to remove from Petitioner's personnel file or any other file used for personnel purposes, documentation relating to the discipline."

Dages' filing alleges the appeals board's decision to deny his appeal is invalid because the board "failed to proceed in the manner required by law; the decision is not supported by the findings, and the findings are not supported by the weight of the evidence."



Following his arrest, Johnson was released on a misdemeanor citation and the police department later announced it would not be seeking charges against him. Johnson later filed a federal lawsuit against Dages and the city of La Mesa.