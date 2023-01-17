Preliminary trial for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego court

After a 3-day weekend, the preliminary trial for Larry Millete, accused of murdering his wife, Maya, is set to enter its fourth day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — After a three-day break, the preliminary trial for Larry Millete, Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife, Maya is set to continue in Downtown San Diego court on Monday.

On Friday, Jay-R Tabalanza, Maya's younger brother and Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's sister, spent several hours testifying during Larry Millete's preliminary hearing.

In the summer of 2020, Maya Millete told her younger brother, Jay-R Tabalanza, in a series of text messages that Larry Millete was regularly monitoring her emails, messages, social media, and financial activity. She said Larry was "toxic and mentally abusive" and had started becoming "concerned" about her interactions with other men.

"I've stopped being friends with any guys," she texted her brother, who testified that Larry suspected his wife was having an affair and had expressed a desire to "get the other guy."

Tabalanza testified Friday as part of a multiweek court proceeding in which a judge will decide if there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for murder.

BACKGROUND ON THE CASE:

Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years.

The last time Maya was heard from was on Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband Larry Milete was arrested on October 19, 2021 and charged with murder.

This preliminary hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end, Judge Dwayne Moring – a former public defender and a former San Diego prosecutor – will decide if there is enough evidence for Millete to go to trial for murder.

WATCH RELATED: Maya's siblings take the stand during Larry Millete's preliminary hearing | Inside day 3 (Jan. 2023).





HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android