Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete enters possible last day in Downtown San Diego court

Wednesday's hearing marks ten days and possibly the last day of testimony in the preliminary hearing of Larry Millete, accused of murdering his wife, Maya.

SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife, Maya is set to continue on Wednesday in Downtown San Diego court.

Wednesday's hearing marks ten days of testimony, as the final witnesses are expected to take the stand.

On Tuesday, a two-minute video that appeared to have been secretly recorded by Maya of an argument between her and Larry was played in the courtroom. It's the first time during this hearing, we hear Maya's voice and her own words.

The couple argued about the affair Larry suspected she had had. "I don't know what you guys were doing 7:00 or 8:00 at night all the time," said Larry. "And your projects and your team projects, mentoring and all that stuff."

At one point, Maya responds: "I'm asking you why you would say stuff like that. And then you go there, and then you want to be together?" said Maya.

The video came to light during Inspector Matthew Grindley's testimony.

Grindley returned to the witness stand Tuesday and testified about the contents of Maya's iPhone that he was able to recover from her iCloud account. He testified the video was uploaded in October of 2020.

Maya's actual iPhone has never been found by investigators.

BACKGROUND ON THE CASE:

Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years.

The last time Maya was heard from was on Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband Larry Milete was arrested on October 19, 2021 and charged with murder.