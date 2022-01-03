President Biden outlines plan to battle inflation in State of the Union address

One SDSU economist questions whether his plan would do enough to realistically bring down inflation.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — President Joe Biden proclaimed that fighting inflation is his "top priority" in Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

"We have a choice," he said. "One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poor. I think I have a better idea to fight inflation: lower your costs, not your wages."

Inflation is robbing families of the gains they might otherwise feel from our growing economy. I get it.



To that end, President Biden pushed for more American-made manufacturing and jobs, from cars and semi-conductors to infrastructure and innovation.

"Instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let's make it in America!"

Biden outlined his plan to battle inflation and to lower costs for working Americans, from slashing energy costs and creating more affordable housing, to cutting the cost of prescription drugs and child care.

"Middle class and working folks shouldn't have to pay more than 7% of their income to pay for the young children," Biden said. "My plan would cut the cost for child care in half for most families."

"It sounds good when you say, 'We'll help you pay for child care,'" said SDSU economics professor Joe Silverman, who questioned what impact these proposals will have.

He pointed out that the Federal Reserve plays a more direct role than the White House in containing inflation.

"These are all policies that probably appeal to his base, the people who want all this kind of spending, but at the end of the day, I really don't see that it's going to do much to bring down inflation," Silverman told CBS 8.

Biden also unveiled his bipartisan "Unity Agenda" for the nation, including tackling the opioid epidemic and focusing on kids' mental health, directly targeting the role of social media platforms.

"It's time to strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children," Biden said.

President Biden also stressed the need to provide greater access to mental health services, calling for full parity between physical and mental health care.

He also called for more housing and job training for our nation's veterans.