President Biden takes rare step to help lower gas prices as holidays approach

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're planning to drive anywhere for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, get ready to pay more at the pump as fuel prices continue to approach record highs.

On Tuesday, President Biden took a rare step to try to lower those gas costs.

Gas prices nationwide have increased roughly 50% compared to this time last year, including here in San Diego where, according to AAA, the average cost per gallon is now $4.66: just six cents shy of our all-time record, set back in 2012.

"It is crazy high right now," said driver Mariah Williams, as she was filling up Tuesday evening at a station along Balboa Avenue. "I just paid $45 for this little car!"

As fuel prices continue to edge up as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, some drivers diverge in their attitudes toward the price hike, ranging from acceptance to anger.

"I'm not surprised, but I'm not happy about it," said driver Nick Stratley.

"It's kind of expected. I mean, everything has been going up!" said San Diegan Jayla Peterson.

"It makes me mad," added Williams. "Why is it so expensive?"

Economists say demand for fuel is increasing as more people are now driving compared to the 'lockdown' days of the pandemic, although oil supplies are still not on par with pre-pandemic levels, driving up the price at the pump.

To address this, President Biden announced Tuesday the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with five other nations taking similar steps.

"This coordinated action will help us deal with a lack of supply which in turn will help us ease prices," President Biden said.

Since the 1970s, this move has been taken by a U.S. President only three times before, and only in response to war or a natural disaster.

"I think it helps," said University of San Diego Economic professor Dr. Alan Gin, who estimates that this release could lower prices by ten to fifteen cents a gallon.

However, it could be a couple weeks before we see those lower prices at the gas station.

"So, it's not going to benefit us much for Thanksgiving, but maybe for Christmas," Dr. Gin added, "Although this may send a signal to the markets that some action is being taken and that might have some psychological impact."

This would provide a much-needed short-term impact for the economy, without affecting the reserves in the long term.

"There are about 600 million barrels in this reserve, so this is less than 10 percent," Dr. Gin said. "I don't think it's going to have any big impact in the long run."

